India strives to cut stubble burning to zero to curb pollution

NEW DELHI: India is committed to ending crop burning this year, the government said, after agriculture and environment ministry officials met on Thursday (Aug 3) to review progress towards preventing the major source of pollution during the winter months.

Farmers in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh typically burn crop waste after harvesting in October to clear their fields before they sow winter crops a few weeks later.

Smoke from the burning crops, together with traffic pollution and a fall in wind speeds, is blamed for the smog that envelopes Delhi, the world's most polluted capital, every winter.

Apart from the impact on air quality, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said stubble burning damages soil health and reduces its fertility, a government statement said.

But he said efforts so far to increase awareness had reduced the amount of crop burning over the last five years without giving figures.