Farm fires big culprit as Delhi air quality worsens

NEW DELHI: The share of farm fires affecting Delhi's pollution has surged to more than 20 per cent since the weekend, higher than the levels a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday (Nov 1) as the Indian capital's air quality turned "severe" at many places.

Delhi on Sunday suspended most construction and demolition activities, predicting a worsening of its air quality from Tuesday because of calmer winds and other meteorological conditions.

The city of about 20 million, the world's most polluted capital, is blanketed in smog every winter as cold, heavy air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from the burning of crop residues in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab ahead of the new crop season.

Smoke from farm fires contributed to up to 26 per cent of the tiny PM 2.5 lung-damaging pollutants in the city's air - the highest in the past two years during the period of mid-October to early November, according to data from the Ministry of Earth Science.