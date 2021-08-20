India says to exceed emission cut targets, further reduction hinges on climate fund

NEW DELHI: India is set to exceed its targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting the share of non-fossil fuels in electricity generation but any further commitment to reducing its carbon footprint will depend on climate finance from rich countries, a senior official said.

As part of its pledge under the 2015 Paris climate agreement India, the world's third-biggest carbon emitter after China and the United States, is supposed to reduce its carbon footprint by 33 per cent to 35 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030. Also, India aims to produce 40 per cent of its power from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

"We will achieve these goals before 2030, or in other words, by 2030, these goals will be overachieved," Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, the most senior civil servant at the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, told Reuters in an interview.

"From 2005 levels, India's carbon emissions fell 24 per cent by 2016 - in the space of 11 years. Between 2016 and 2030 - in a span of 14 years - we've to reduce emissions by just 9 per cent to 11 per cent, but it will be definitely much more than that," he said.