India's monsoon rains hit 5-year low due to El Nino

MUMBAI: India's monsoon rainfall this year was its lowest since 2018 as the El Nino weather pattern made August the driest in more than a century, the state-run weather department said on Saturday (Sep 30).

The monsoon, which is vital for India's US$3 trillion economy, brings nearly 70 per cent of the rain the country needs to water crops and replenish reservoirs and aquifers.

Nearly half of the farmland in the world's most populous nation lacks irrigation, making the monsoon rains even more vital for agricultural production.

The summer rainfall deficit could make staples such as sugar, pulses, rice and vegetables more expensive and lift overall food inflation.

Lower production could also prompt India, the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat, and sugar, to impose more curbs on exports of these commodities.