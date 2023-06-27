Indigenous defenders of oil in the Amazon

ISHPINGO, Ecuador: A group of Indigenous Waorani women give a war cry warning that environmentalists are not welcome in their part of the Ecuadoran Amazon, where an oil field operates partly on a protected reserve.

"We will not allow 'kowori' (strangers) ... to enter," said Waorani leader Felipe Ima, translating the belligerent words of the group of seven women from the Kawymeno community that supports oil extraction at the nearby Ishpingo field.

The community is pitted in a battle of wills against environmental group Yasunidos, which has been fighting for a decade for a referendum on leaving the oil underground.

In May, Ecuador's Constitutional Court allowed the request, and a plebiscite has been scheduled for August.

Escorted by a spear-wielding warrior, the women from Kawymeno hold hands and dance in little clothing and feather crowns at the entrance to Ishpingo A platform.

They demand that any consultation should be with "the owners" of the land, and not with anyone that is "not even from the territory", explained Ima.

In Ecuador, the Constitution recognizes Indigenous people's "collective ownership of land as an ancestral form of territorial organisation."