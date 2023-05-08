New Indonesian fund promotes Indigenous role in climate change fight

JAKARTA: Indonesian civil groups launched on Monday (May 8) a multimillion-dollar fund aimed at empowering Indigenous and local communities across the Southeast Asian country in the fight against climate change.

The Nusantara Fund - the first direct funding mechanism for indigenous and local communities in the country - was launched by the environmental group Walhi, the Consortium for Agrarian Reform (KPA) and Indigenous people's NGO AMAN.

It received US$3 million in initial support from international philanthropic organisations such as the Ford Foundation and Packard Foundation.

It is part of a US$1.7 billion Forest Tenure Pledge that was first announced at COP26 in Glasgow, which recognised the important role of Indigenous and local communities in protecting tropical forests and their contribution to mitigating climate change.

Indonesia, home to the world's third-largest rainforest area, claims to have made some progress by reducing the rate of primary forest loss for five straight years up to 2021, but total forest cover keeps receding.