Indonesia industrial coal power plans undercut emissions pledge: Report

JAKARTA: Indonesia's planned expansion of "captive" coal plants used to power industry is threatening its pledge to cut CO2 emissions by 2030 and close all coal-fired plants by a decade later, said a report published on Thursday (Feb 20).

Coal-dependent Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, is one of the world's top emitters but President Prabowo Subianto last year committed to phasing out coal in just 15 years and reaching net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Indonesia's new national electricity master plan announced in November projects growth in renewables but also a sharp rise in coal generation beyond 2030, according to a report by London-based energy think tank Ember.

The new plan raises "concerns that Indonesia's latest electricity masterplan could significantly increase coal power generation", Ember said.

Jakarta previously said its renewable energy mix would reach 44 per cent of its power generation by 2030.

But the new plan includes 26.8GW of new coal capacity over the next seven years, Ember said, with more than 20GW of that coming from so-called captive coal expansion, which supplies energy to industry rather than the grid.

Indonesia currently operates 49.7GW of coal-fired power plants, according to Ember, and the government says 253 coal-fired power plants were operational as of December.

But dozens more coal-fired plants remain under construction, including captive coal plants.

State electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara did not respond to a request for comment.