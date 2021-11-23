Logo
Indonesia, Denmark sign agreements boosting green economy
Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi during their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov 22, 2021. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)
Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)
23 Nov 2021 09:49AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 09:49AM)
JAKARTA: Denmark and Indonesia signed on Monday (Nov 22) a pair of agreements that aim to boost the large Asian nation's green and sustainable development goals.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod met with Indonesian officials in the capital of Jakarta to discuss fighting climate change as well as building economic and security cooperation.

“We want the world to become more green and more sustainable," Kofod told reporters.

"We are launching a new energy platform that doubles our effort in fighting against climate change and promotes renewable energy in the electricity mix,” he added.

The agreements incorporate United Nations sustainable development goals, and focus on expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, waste management, food and agriculture, as well as building a circular economy, according to Kofod and Marsudi.

“Sustainable growth is no longer an option. It is a must. Therefore, I am very happy to see our longstanding cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas emission,” Marsudi said.

Kofod’s visit to Indonesia is his first official visit. Among the Nordic countries, Denmark is the second largest trade, investment and tourism partner for Indonesia, which is Southeast Asia's most populous nation.

 

Source: AP/ad

