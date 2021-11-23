Indonesia, Denmark sign agreements boosting green economy

JAKARTA: Denmark and Indonesia signed on Monday (Nov 22) a pair of agreements that aim to boost the large Asian nation's green and sustainable development goals.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod met with Indonesian officials in the capital of Jakarta to discuss fighting climate change as well as building economic and security cooperation.

“We want the world to become more green and more sustainable," Kofod told reporters.

"We are launching a new energy platform that doubles our effort in fighting against climate change and promotes renewable energy in the electricity mix,” he added.