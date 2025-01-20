Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

JAKARTA: Indonesia opened its carbon exchange to international buyers on Monday (Jan 20), aiming to raise funds to help meet ambitious domestic climate goals.

The move opens the way for foreign investors to enter a market launched in September 2023 for domestic players.

Carbon credits are generated by activities that avoid or reduce emissions of carbon dioxide - a potent greenhouse gas.

They can be purchased by companies seeking to "offset" or cancel out some of their own emissions, either to comply with regulations or bolster their "green" credentials.

Indonesia is one of the world's biggest polluters and is heavily reliant on coal to fuel its growing economy.

It has made little progress on a multi-billion-dollar investment plan agreed with the United States and European nations in 2022 to wean its power grid off coal.

New President Prabowo Subianto last year brought forward the country's timeline for carbon neutrality by a decade to 2050, and pledged to close hundreds of coal and fossil-fuel power plants by 2040.

The government says it wants to build over 75 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2040 but so far has laid out little detail on how it hopes to achieve that.

It hopes that funds raised by carbon credits sales on the exchange will finance some of the green transition.

The launch is an "important milestone in our collective journey towards a sustainable future", Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq said.