Indonesian islanders take on Swiss cement group Holcim in climate case

ZUG, Switzerland: A Swiss court on Wednesday (Sep 3) weighed up whether to hear a landmark climate case pitting residents of a tiny Indonesian island being swallowed by rising sea levels against cement giant Holcim.

"It is like a David versus Goliath struggle," one of the plaintiffs, Asmania, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP after the hearing.

The case is part of a wider international movement seeking to assign to major companies responsibility for the climate damage hurting the livelihoods of millions of people, especially in developing countries.

Oil companies have typically been the biggest targets, but climate activists are hoping the suit against Holcim will highlight the role of a lesser-known but highly polluting industry, which is responsible for around eight per cent of carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere each year.

Four residents of Pari island filed a suit demanding compensation from the world's largest cement firm for the damage wrought by climate change and help to fund protection measures on the island.

Asmania and another plaintiff travelled to Switzerland to take part in Wednesday's hearing at the court in Zug, where Holcim is headquartered, to determine whether or not it will consider the complaint.

It was not clear when the court would give its decision.

"CLIMATE JUSTICE"

"I feel very moved," Asmania, a 42-year-old mother-of-three, told AFP.

"I believe the judges will stand for us, so we will win."