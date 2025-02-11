Indonesia plans to boost renewable usage in new electricity supply plan

JAKARTA: Indonesia is aiming to increase the share of renewable energy under its electricity supply plan over the next ten years, fueled by more solar, hydro and geothermal capacity, a deputy minister said on Tuesday (Feb 11).

The new plan, known locally as RUPTL, would replace Indonesia's 2021-2030 RUPTL in which a total of 40.6 gigawatts of new capacity was planned, with around 52 per cent of it from renewable energy.

The government is finalising the discussion of the electricity plan with state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), in which 70 per cent of the planned additional 71 gigawatts will come from renewable sources, said Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, deputy State Owned Enterprise Minister.

"This will increase the mix of renewable energy from around 12 per cent to around 35 per cent in 2034," he told a business forum in Jakarta.

Under the upcoming plan, Indonesia aims to build 17 GW solar power capacity, including supporting battery systems, 16 GW of hydro power, and 5 GW of geothermal power, as well as other sources such as wind and bioenergy, he said.

Around 5 GW of new coal capacity is still expected to come online till 2034, Kartika said.

"We will still continue some of the remaining projects on coal, but this is just closing up on the previous plan," he said.

Around 15 GW gas power capacity is planned to be built until 2034, especially to support the base load capacity for Java, he added.

Indonesia banned development of new coal power plant in 2022, except for those that have already in the pipeline and those that are integrated with natural resources processing industry as long as the have an emission reduction plan.