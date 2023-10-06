Indonesia set to release plans for US$20 billion energy transition next month

JAKARTA: Indonesia aims to unveil its US$20 billion energy transition investment plan next month, an official said on Friday (Oct 6), days before the United Nations COP28 climate summit as Jakarta tries to resolve issues on funding and energy mix for the initiative.

Officials had initially planned to launch the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) project in the middle of August, but this was delayed due to problems ranging from differences on funding details to the extent of Indonesia's reliance on coal for electricity.

The new target is for JETP plans to be released for public feedback on Nov 1, with an official launch set for around Nov 20, Paul Butarbutar, deputy secretary of Indonesia's JETP office, told reporters.

When asked whether the International Partners Group (IPG) - comprising of countries like the United States, Japan, as well as development banks and private lenders - is expected to agree on the investment plan by then, Butarbutar said: "We're going to agree on the content first, but funding, etcetera, are a different matter, a matter for later."

He declined to provide further details.