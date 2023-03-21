CNA Explains: What does the latest UN climate report mean for the planet?

WHAT DOES IT MEAN GOING FORWARD?

The report is yet another call from the global scientific community to governing bodies, corporations and other stakeholders to implement their promises and be more ambitious in the speed and range of climate action.

“What I'd like to see is us turning our greenhouse gas emissions around from record levels and increasing year after year to actually starting to decrease,” Prof Howden of ANU said.

“And that will require, among other things, a very significant ramping up of policy activity. The benefits from keeping temperatures down to two degrees through reducing our greenhouse gas emissions far outweigh the costs of doing so,” he said.

This decade is a critical one for such action and the next IPCC report is not due until around 2030.

The next major UN climate meeting - COP28 - will be held in the United Arab Emirates in November. The synthesis report will carry the science that directs the negotiations in Dubai and much focus will be on tracking the progress of countries since the Paris Agreement in 2015.

COP 28’s president-designate, Dr Sultan Al Jaber said in a statement: “The international community must unite in promoting bold, ambitious, and practical solutions while prioritising inclusivity, enhanced accountability, and transparency. All stakeholders, particularly big industries must go further and faster to get the world back on track."

Last year, the International Energy Agency concluded that carbon emissions still rose by just under 1 per cent. Major polluting countries like China and the United States meanwhile continue to expand their fossil-fuel infrastructure.

The report emphasised that decarbonisation must accelerate at an even faster pace. Government investment going forward will need to balloon by three to six times current spending.

“We usually talk about different parts of the climate crisis separately - reducing emissions, adapting to save lives, or responding to losses and damages. This report acknowledges that we need to do everything at once, and it gives a roadmap for how we can achieve this,” Ms Erin Coughlan de Perez, a lead author of the synthesis report and climate change expert for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said in a statement.

“That roadmap is not a simple one, where we just make a few minor changes and keep going with the status quo. Instead, it is a call to transformation - fundamentally altering society to achieve climate-resilient development. The window is closing, but the report also shows that it is not too late yet.”