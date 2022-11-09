Island nations call for oil tax, anti-fossil fuel treaty at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Small island nations led calls at the UN climate summit on Tuesday (Nov 8) to tax oil companies' windfall profits to pay for damages caused by natural disasters and enact a "non-proliferation treaty" to halt fossil fuel production.

Developing nations have pressed their case at the COP27 summit in Egypt for the creation of a "loss and damage" fund, arguing that rich nations are to blame for the biggest share of greenhouse gas emissions.

Oil companies have scored tens of billions of dollars in profits this year as crude prices have soared in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It is about time that these companies are made to pay a global COP carbon tax on these profits as a source of funding for loss and damage," the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, told fellow leaders at the summit in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

"While they are profiting, the planet is burning," said Browne, who was speaking on behalf of the 39-nation Alliance of Small Island States, many of whose very existence is threatened by rising sea levels and increasingly intense tropical storms.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley called Monday for a 10 per cent tax on oil companies to fund loss and damage.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, however, told reporters "here is not the place ... to develop fiscal rules".

The contentious question of loss and damage was added to the COP27 agenda after intense negotiations.

The United States and European Union have dragged their feet on the issue in the past, fearful of creating an open-ended reparations regime.

Browne later told reporters that China and India, while not considered developed countries, should also fund loss and damage as they are the world's top and third biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, respectively.

"China and India are major polluters, and the polluter must pay. I don't think there is any free pass for any country," he said.

The goal was to "accelerate" discussion on a loss and damage fund at COP27, he said, with the aim of having a mechanism in place at the next summit and for it to be "truly" operational by 2024.