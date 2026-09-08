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Sustainability

Italy logs hottest summer for more than 75 years, institute says
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Sustainability

Italy logs hottest summer for more than 75 years, institute says

Italy logs its hottest summer since 1950, with August smashing heat records and drought pressure rising in key farming regions.

Italy logs hottest summer for more than 75 years, institute says

A woman cools off with a fan near the Colosseum during a heatwave as temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days, in Rome, Italy August 3, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

08 Sep 2026 04:49AM
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ROME: Italy has recorded this year its hottest summer since 1950, with an average temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius, the National Research Council's Institute for BioEconomy (CNR-IBE) said on Monday (Sep 7).

August was the hottest month of the year, with an average temperature of 25.6 C, up 5.2 C from the 1951-1980 average and 3.5 C above the 1991-2020 norm, according to the public body. The figures are based on readings taken two metres above ground level.

"The average of 25.6 degrees Celsius recorded in August 2026 exceeds the previous records of 24.6 C in 2024 and 24.0 C reached in August 2017," CNR-IBE researcher Lorenzo Arcidiaco said.

Arcidiaco said the data pointed to 2026 ending as Italy's hottest year since the data he worked on was first collected in 1950, with July and August both ranking as the warmest on record.

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The CNR is Italy's largest public research institution.

Large parts of Europe, the world's fastest-warming continent, endured sweltering summers, with drought and wildfires a growing problem. Britain had its hottest summer since records began.

The areas of Italy most affected were concentrated in northwestern lowlands and along the Apennines, many of them agricultural regions where higher temperatures and drought conditions have put pressure on farming activity.

Separate analyses of weather data showed that major cities such as Rome, Florence and Turin were all hit by repeated heatwaves in June, July and August.

 

 

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Source: Reuters/fs

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global warming climate crisis Italy
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