Japan aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions 60% by 2035 vs 2013 levels

TOKYO: Japan's environment and industry ministries on Tuesday (Dec 24) finalised a plan to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 60 per cent from 2013 levels by 2035, up from its 2030 goal of a 46 per cent cut.

The move follows the Biden administration's new US target under the Paris climate agreement to slash GHG emissions by 61-66 per cent below 2005 levels by 2035, a goal officials called achievable by states even if President-elect Donald Trump reverses federal policies.

In November, Japanese ministries unveiled a draft plan aiming for a 60 per cent GHG reduction by fiscal 2035 and 73 per cent by 2040, based on a linear trajectory between Japan's current target of a 46 per cent reduction by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050.

The proposed target sparked calls for deeper cuts from environmentalists and politicians, who argue it is insufficient for the world's fifth-biggest carbon emitter, which remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels.