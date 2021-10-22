Japan aims for 36% to 38% of energy to come from renewables by 2030

TOKYO: Japan has set an ambitious target for renewable energy in the nation's electricity mix by 2030 as it aims to tackle climate change and achieve its 2050 carbon neutral goal.

Under the plan, put forward in July and approved by Japan's cabinet on Friday (Oct 22), renewables should account for 36-38 per cent of power supplies in 2030, double 2019's level and well above its previous 2030 target for 22-24 per cent.

In April, Japan raised its 2030 target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions to 46 per cent from 26 per cent on 2013 levels, responding to pressure from the United States as world leaders met for a climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

G20 leaders meet in Glasgow this month to discuss emissions cuts scientists say are needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

The latest policy comes with no significant changes from the draft released in July, despite 6,400 public comments including criticism for its coal and nuclear policy.

In green energy, Japan will aim for 14-16 per cent to come from solar, 5 per cent from wind, 1 per cent from geothermal, 11 per cent from hydropower and 5 per cent from biomass.

But Japan's nuclear target was left unchanged at 20-22 per cent, despite the country struggling to return the industry to its former central role after the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

To meet the target about 30 reactors will need to restart, from only eight reactors operating now. The country had 54 operable reactors previously.