Sustainability

Japan's NYK, with consortium, signs charter deal for 5 LNG carriers
Staff members of China Gas Holdings are seen at an LNG refuelling station for ships in Chongqing, China on Dec 12, 2017. (File photo: Reuters/Chen Aizhu)

04 Nov 2022 04:26PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 05:00PM)
SINGAPORE: Japan shipping and logistics firm NYK announced that a consortium it is part of has signed a long-term time-charter contract with QatarEnergy for five liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for delivery between 2025 and 2026.

The consortium consists of NYK, Japan's "K" Line, Malaysia's MISC Berhad, and China LNG Shipping.

"These five new vessels will transport LNG to countries around the world," the statement said.

It added that the five carriers, to be built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, will have a 174,000 cubic meter cargo tank capacity.

NYK had previously announced in August that the consortium had also signed a long-term time-charter contract with QatarEnergy for seven LNG carriers to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries for delivery between 2025-2026.

Source: Reuters/st

