Jurong Island to serve as a 'living' test bed for sustainable technology

SINGAPORE: Jurong Island will serve as a “living” test bed for sustainable solutions for the first time, as the industrial estate transforms into a sustainable energy and chemicals park.

Two innovation calls aimed at coming up with solutions to boost the circular economy and reduce carbon footprint were announced by JTC on Thursday (Aug 19).

The first - Jurong Island Innovation Challenge - will crowdsource innovative ideas from startups and small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) to enhance the sustainability and circularity of resources.

According to JTC, the industry players such as Chevron Oronite, Shell and Singapore LNG Corporation will be participating in the call, and will come together to submit 10 challenge statements.

The challenge statements cover four key themes that will boost resource efficiency efforts: Energy efficiency, emissions reduction, water management and chemical waste management.

SMEs that put forth proposals will gain opportunities to work with large corporates and will also receive funding support for the development of their solutions, said JTC.

Under the enterprise track, qualifying startups and SMEs can tap on ESG’s Enterprise Development Grant, which can provide support for up to 80 per cent of the qualifying solution development costs.

For selected challenge statements, awarded solution providers will receive up to S$2 million in grant support under the National Innovation Challenge, for solution development and industry adoption.

“Through this innovation call, startups and SMEs will have the opportunity to showcase their capabilities in addressing real-world circularity challenges, and work with prominent industry players to develop and testbed solutions for wider deployment eventually,” said Mr Png Cheong Boon, Chief Executive Officer of ESG.

“We hope that such pilot projects help build up the track records of our startups and SMEs, and enable them to seize more opportunities in the green economy both locally and globally.”

The second innovation call is a request for proposals for energy solutions that can reduce the island’s carbon footprint.

Scheduled to be launched in October, the call will focus on test-bedding renewable energy and energy storage systems such as high-efficiency solar panels and solar deployment on pipe racks and storage tanks.

In addition to the innovation calls, JTC, Singapore LNG Corporation and other agencies will also embark on a new project to pursue the use of cold technology for the Jurong Island ecosystem.

If successful, it will enable cold energy to be harnessed efficiently from the SLNG terminal on Jurong Island and reduce its carbon footprint, said JTC.