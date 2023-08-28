Kids entitled to clean, healthy environment: UN committee

GENEVA: All children are entitled to a clean and healthy environment, a UN committee said for the first time on Monday (Aug 28), bolstering young people's arguments for suing authorities over the ravages of climate change.

Issuing a fresh interpretation of an important international rights treaty, the United Nations watchdog determined that it guarantees children the right to a healthy environment.

And this, it said, means countries are obliged to combat things like pollution and climate change.

"States must ensure a clean, healthy and sustainable environment in order to respect, protect and fulfil children's rights," the Committee on the Rights of the Child said.

"Environmental degradation, including the consequences of the climate crisis, adversely affects the enjoyment of these rights."

Tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the panel's 18 independent experts provided a new interpretation of the treaty, which counts nearly all the world's countries as parties.

The fresh analysis comes just weeks after a landmark court ruling in Montana in favour of a group of youths who accused the western US state of breaching their rights to a clean environment.

The ruling found that a state law preventing consideration of greenhouse gas impacts when issuing fossil fuel development permits violated those rights.

That followed several other recent high-profile lawsuits, including the youngsters who won a case against the Colombian government over deforestation, and the children who secured a ruling ordering a strengthening of Germany's carbon emissions law.

And the UN committee itself heard a case in 2021 brought by Greta Thunberg and 15 other young climate activists, in which it determined that countries bear cross-border responsibility for the harmful impact of climate change.