Start-up bets on kitesurf to blow away shipping pollution

ARCACHON: Inspired by kitesurfing, French firms want to deploy the same wind technology to propel everything from yachts to cargo ships in order to cut the shipping industry's massive carbon footprint.

The sector is under fresh pressure to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels as the International Maritime Organization sealed a deal on Friday (Jul 7) that raises its emissions-reduction targets.

In Arcachon Bay in southwest France, the start-up Beyond The Sea tested a blue inflatable kite sail the size of a small studio to pull a specially-designed catamaran across the water.

"Are you ready to jibe?" said company founder Yves Parlier, using kitesurfing lingo to speak to this team of engineers steering the 25 sq m kite.

In kitesurfing, riders use their hands to control the kite.

But on Parlier's SeaKite catamaran, an automated traction system is used for the kite, with winches and artificial intelligence that adapts the sail's position to the wind conditions.

The goal is to design much bigger kite sails that could one day pull yachts, trawlers and even container ships.

"It's a phenomenal system of traction which allows one to reduce fuel consumption by 20 per cent on average," said Parlier, a former winner of transatlantic sailing competitions.

The potential is huge given that there are nearly 100,000 merchant ships crisscrossing the oceans and 4.6 million fishing trawlers in the world.

The Wind Ship association, which was created in 2019 in France with the aim of greening the maritime sector, says the market could be worth €4 billion (US$4.4 billion) by 2030 with around 1,400 vessels fitted with such kites.

NET ZERO BY 2050

In March next year, Beyond The Sea will carry out similar tests using its specially-designed kites off the waters of Norway and Japan and in the Mediterranean.

It hopes to double the size of its kites every year, reaching 800 sq m in four years, the company's executive director Marc Thienpont said.

The shipping industry has to find alternatives to fossil fuels, with the IMO on Friday setting a net-zero emissions target for "close to 2050", with progressive reduction goals of at least 20 per cent by 2020 and at least 70 per cent by 2040 compared to 2008 levels.