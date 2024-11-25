K-pop fans take aim at CD, merchandise waste

SEOUL: K-pop fan Kim Na-yeon used to buy stacks of the same album when there was a new release, hoping to find one of the rare selfies of her favourite stars tucked between the plastic covers.

Over the years, her burgeoning CD collection expanded to every inch of her shelves, prompting her to question its impact on the environment.

"These things are made from materials that are really difficult to recycle," said Kim.

"That got me thinking about how much carbon must be emitted to produce or get rid of them."