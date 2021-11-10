Logo
Small box turns waste into treasure for Ivory Coast farmers
Agents remove organic fertiliser from an award-winning KubeKo biowaste converter in Nandibo, Ivory Coast, on Oct 19, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Luc Gnago)

10 Nov 2021 05:50PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 05:50PM)
NANDIBO, Ivory Coast: Award-winning waste converters are helping farmers in Ivory Coast turn mountains of agricultural by-products into compost for their fields or gas for their cooking stoves.

The small green KubeKo box was dreamt up by chemical engineer Noel N'guessan to make use of the 30 million tonnes of waste generated by crop production in the West African country each year and other biowaste like animal dung.

Farmers like palm oil producer Michel Ahouri simply throw in organic matter and wait four weeks. One box can create 150kg of compost per month.

"It's natural, it's organic, it's appropriate for our soil, for our fields - we will triple our production," Ahouri said after scattering the compost at the roots of his rustling palms.

A farmer adjusts a bag containing biogas coming from an award-winning KubeKo biowaste converter at a plant in Azope, Ivory Coast, on Oct 21, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Luc Gnago)
Palm oil farmer Michel Ahouri holds organic fertiliser coming from an award-winning KubeKo biowaste converter in Nandibo, Ivory Coast, on Sep 24, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Luc Gnago)
Palm oil farmer Michel Ahouri spreads organic fertiliser from an award-winning KubeKo biowaste converter in Nandibo, Ivory Coast, on Sep 24, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Luc Gnago)
Ivorian engineer Noel N’guessan, inventor of the award-winning KubeKo biowaste converter, instructs a technician how to make the machine at a workshop in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, on Oct 22, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Luc Gnago)

In July, the invention netted N'guessan an innovation award worth more than US$33,700 from the United Kingdom's Royal Academy of Engineering.

By then, the team had already sold 50 composters to Ivorian cocoa, palm oil and mango farms. The boxes cost US$700 to produce, according to the academy.

The team also produces biodigesters - similar metal box-like contraptions that can fuel two hours of cooking on the gas generated from 5kg of waste per day, while producing litres of liquid compost.

This kind of gas production could be a sustainable alternative source of cleaner energy in rural areas in West Africa, according to a 2018 report by the European Commission.

Every cubic metre of biogas, a mixture primarily of methane and carbon dioxide, is estimated to replace the equivalent of 5kg of wood or 3kg of coal, it said.

"Instead of throwing our waste on the streets, we collect it," said farmer Ahouri. "We are protecting the environment because instead of leaving it there, we use it."

Source: Reuters/kg

