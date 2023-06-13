Landmark US youth climate trial begins in Montana

WASHINGTON: The first ever constitutional climate trial in the United States opened Monday (Jun 12) in Montana, brought by young activists suing the north-central state for violating their right to a "clean and healthful environment".

The case, Held versus Montana, is being closely watched as it could bolster similar proceedings across the country, with previous suits dismissed before being heard.

The 16 youths, ranging in age up to 22, said they have been harmed by the "dangerous impacts of fossil fuels and the climate crisis", with children "uniquely vulnerable" to its worsening impacts.

Lead plaintiff Rikki Held, whose family run a ranch in Montana, told the court in at times emotional testimony that their livelihoods and wellbeing had been increasingly impacted by wildfires, extreme temperatures and drought.

"I remember the wildfires burning 70 miles (112km) of power lines, so we lost electricity for about a month", resulting in cattle dying because ranchers could not pump water and because drought led to a shortage of grass, she said.