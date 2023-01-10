Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climate monitor

PARIS: The last eight years were the warmest on record even with the cooling influence of a La Nina weather pattern since 2020, the European Union's climate monitoring service said on Tuesday (Jan 10).

Average temperatures across 2022 - which saw a cascade of unprecedented natural disasters made more likely and deadly by climate change - make it the fifth warmest year since records began in the 19th century, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Pakistan and northern India were scorched by a two-month spring heatwave with sustained temperatures well above 40 degrees Celsius, followed in Pakistan by flooding that covered a third of the country, affected 33 million people, and caused about US$30 billion in damage and economic losses.

France, Britain, Spain and Italy set new average temperature records for 2022, with Europe as a whole enduring its second hottest year ever, Copernicus said in an annual report.

Heatwaves across the continent were compounded by severe drought conditions.