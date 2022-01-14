Last year was the world's sixth warmest on record: US scientists

WASHINGTON: Last year ranked as the sixth-warmest year on record, causing extreme weather events around the world and adding to evidence that the globe is in a long-term warming trend, according to an analysis released on Thursday (Jan 13) by two US government agencies.

The data compiled by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA also revealed that the last eight years were the eight hottest and the last decade was the warmest since record-keeping began in 1880, officials said.

"It's certainly warmer now than at any time in at least the past 2,000 years, and probably much longer," Russell Vose, chief of the analysis and synthesis branch of NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, said on a call with reporters.

He added that 2022 would almost certainly rank among the 10 warmest years on record. The warming in 2021 occurred despite the presence of La Nina in the eastern Pacific Ocean, a cooling trend that generally lowers global temperatures.

Last year's extreme heat wave in the US Pacific Northwest, intense rains from Hurricane Ida and flooding in Germany and China were linked to global warming, the agencies said.

A key indicator of climate change, the amount of heat absorbed and stored by the world's oceans, reached a record level in 2021, the agencies said. Oceans absorb more than 90 per cent of the excess heat trapped in the earth's atmosphere by greenhouse gases, and those warmer waters influence weather patterns and changes in currents.

"What's scientifically interesting about that is it tells us why the planet is warming," Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, said in an interview. "It's warming because of our impacts on greenhouse gas concentrations."