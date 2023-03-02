Leaders gather in Panama to halt threats against oceans

At a meeting ahead of the summit, representatives of the European Union, the United States, Latin America and the Pacific Islands called on the treaty on the high seas, which has been under discussion at the United Nations for more than 15 years, to be signed as soon as possible.

"Let's seal the agreement," said France's Secretary of State for the Sea, Herve Berville.

"We are very close," said Maxine Burkett, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Oceans, Fisheries and Polar Affairs.

The high seas, which are not under the jurisdiction of any country, represent more than 60 per cent of the oceans and nearly half of the planet.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for negotiators from member states to conclude a "robust and ambitious" treaty on the high seas.

"Our ocean has been under pressure for decades. We can no longer ignore the ocean emergency," he said.

OCEAN ACTION

Since the first conference in 2014, participants in over 70 countries have announced commitments worth more than US$108 billion and protected more than five million square miles of ocean, according to organisers.

The conference "is key to maintain political will on ocean action", according to Courtney Farthing, policy director at Global Fishing Watch.

By bringing governments, activists and industry together, "we are able to increase our collective understanding of the issues our ocean is facing and successful initiatives that could be more widely adopted," she told AFP.

Observers say the Our Ocean gathering is important because it is the only conference to address all ocean-related issues under a single roof.

It also serves as a public stage for governments, through senior ministers in attendance, to put on a show of political will.