As living costs surge, climate change takes a backseat in elections

ECONOMY FIRST

From heat to drought, climate change impacts are becoming more frequent and intense - but efforts to slash emissions and adapt to global warming are both lagging, the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned this month.

Despite that, as countries from the Philippines to Lebanon and Brazil gear up for elections, climate change has not featured as a major issue. In other places, like France, green parties have not made advances in recent votes.

One in a series of Philippine presidential debates this year focused for the first time on climate change, but otherwise the issue has received little attention in the campaigns.

"For it to be high on the agenda of politicians, it has to be framed as a livelihood issue" focusing on losses of incomes, crops and property, said Jean Encinas Franco, a political scientist at the University of the Philippines.

She said bigger efforts needed to be made to draw the "hidden" link between global warming and voters' concerns on livelihood or hunger so climate change could be seen as a more pressing election issue.

"In the end, candidates have to relate an issue to its potential to garner votes," Franco said.

In Lebanon, climate change and renewable energy have not risen as key issues ahead of the country's May 15 parliamentary elections even though the nations has suffered severe power cuts since mid-2021.

In Australia, the two main parties contesting the May 21 national elections have said they would continue to support coal exports, despite an increasing majority of Australians supporting a ban on new coal mines and wanting exports cut.

"LOW ON THE LIST"

Politicians who have shown how they can help people cope with COVID-19-related economic fallout and rising inflation have proved popular in recent elections, noted climate policy expert Danny Marks.

"Although I think many voters throughout the globe care about climate change and the threats it poses, currently it is low on the list of their priorities," said Marks, an assistant professor of environmental politics at Dublin City University.

He cited the example of France's Greens party which had a poor showing in this month's presidential election, with its candidate Yannick Jadot eliminated in the first round of voting.

By contrast, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who pivoted from her party's anti-immigration policies to focus her campaign on the rising cost of living, came in second, behind President Emmanuel Macron.

Marks urged politicians who care about climate change to highlight the immediate benefits of a green shift, such as renewable energy jobs and improvements to public health.

In the Philippines, many people look to personalities and ties with candidates, rather than the issues, in casting their votes, political analysts say.

Like most people in his province, Daga is supporting Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr - the son of the late dictator and a frontrunner in the presidential race - because his mother Imelda is a native of Leyte.

"I will vote for Bongbong because he had helped us during typhoon (Haiyan)," said Daga, shrugging off concerns that Marcos lacks clear plans on how to tackle climate change.