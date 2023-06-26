Hydrocarbons will be important part of future ASEAN energy mix

KUALA LUMPUR: Hydrocarbons will continue to be an important part of the energy mix in Southeast Asia, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday (Jun 26), as affordability and energy security remain key concerns for the region of more than half a billion people.

Achieving net-zero emissions targets should not come "at the expense of economic growth or vice versa", Anwar said in opening the inaugural Energy Asia conference, hosted by Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas.

"Instead, Asia must take every opportunity to further dialogue and actions around how we can responsibly plan to enable every country (in) its right to development and lower carbon aspirations," he said.

Asia is home to some of the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters and countries have made varying commitments to phasing out fossil fuels and accelerating energy transition, while also demanding adequate financial support from developed emitters.

Anwar said natural gas would play an important role in the energy mix for Malaysia, which is among the world's top five LNG exporters.