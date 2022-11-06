Loss and damage added to COP27 agenda, as climate negotiations begin in Egypt

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: The UN climate change summit COP27 officially opened on Sunday (Nov 6), with negotiations to formally include loss and damage for the first time.

Egypt took over the presidency from the United Kingdom amid calls for urgent action on climate change, implementation of previous climate targets and improved cooperation.

Matters concerning loss and damage - the notion that developed nations responsible for climate change should provide financial assistance to nations suffering the worst impacts - will be included on the agenda.

Delegates approved an item of long-standing contention, related to the “funding arrangements responding to loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change, including a focus on addressing loss and damage".

The vast majority of current climate funding has been directed to mitigation, or efforts to slow down the warming of the planet. More money for adaptation projects will also form key parts of discussion at COP27.

Loss and damage funds would be designed to assist countries suffering from impacts that they cannot avoid or adapt to, and delegates are expected to push for a formal mechanism to deliver those funds.