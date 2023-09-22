Major Indonesia coal plant back near capacity despite pollution concerns

JAKARTA: Indonesia has restored one of the biggest coal-fired power plants in Southeast Asia to near full capacity, its operator told AFP on Friday (Sep 22), after it was ordered to slice output to curb pollution in the capital Jakarta.

The Suralaya coal-fired power plant in Java island's Banten province nearly halved production starting Aug 29 as the country geared up to host Southeast Asian leaders, as well as US, Chinese and Japanese officials at a regional bloc's summit.

Just ahead of the Sep 3 to Sep 7 ASEAN talks, the megalopolis of about 30 million people was choking on smog.

Jakarta, which has been battling worsening air quality for years, topped global pollution rankings several times last month, according to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir.

Three days after the summits, Suralaya resumed production to nearly full capacity, following orders from state-owned electricity monopoly PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), according to the plant's operator.