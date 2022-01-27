Malaysia's Sabah aims to win big as world's first green palm oil state

SANDAKAN, Sabah: For Ettol Kumpilon, the switch from growing rice to oil palm on his small family farm in Malaysia's eastern state of Sabah has enabled him to renovate his home, send his eldest child to school and build up a healthy pot of savings.

But with climate change fuelling rising temperatures that are hurting his yields, the 40-year-old has joined an innovative scheme that aims to raise sustainability standards among all palm oil producers across the state on Borneo island.

Its goals are to protect wildlife and forests, tackle land disputes and worker abuses, improve harvests and open the door to premium-paying palm oil buyers from around the world.

"Palm oil has changed my life, especially economically," the father of two told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"(But) there is definitely a temperature difference now in my village, compared to in the 1980s. The fertility of our land was better when things were cooler."

Palm oil is the world's most widely used edible oil, found in everything from margarine to soap, but it has faced scrutiny from green activists and consumers, who have blamed its production for forest loss, fires and worker exploitation.

Sabah produced about 5 million tonnes in 2020 - about 6 per cent of global output - making it the second-largest palm oil state in Malaysia, which is the world's number-two producer, according to green group WWF.

Sabah's palm oil industry, which relies on smallholders for 20 to 30 per cent of output, contributes RM1 billion (US$238.7 million) to state coffers each year, with plantations spread across 1.7 million hectares, according to officials.

Nonetheless, 65 per cent of Sabah is still covered by lush forests home to often-endangered wildlife including wild boar, orangutans, proboscis monkeys and pygmy elephants.

Looking to balance nature conservation with supporting its palm oil sector, Sabah launched the Jurisdictional Certification of Sustainable Palm Oil (JCSPO) initiative in 2015 with a target of producing only oil certified as ethical and green by 2025.

Bringing onboard smallholders like Kumpilon - who has a six-hectare farm outside the coastal city of Sandakan - is a key challenge and crucial to the project's success.

"We've learned how to manage our fields and finances, and it's helped us when dealing with palm (oil) mills," said Kumpilon, who joined the scheme about five years ago.

"I am not alarmed or freaked out by climate change but something needs to be done," he added.