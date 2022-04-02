Fighting the tides: Maldives races to reclaim more land as sea levels rise

Most of the country’s 1200 islands are under threat from rising sea levels and being slowly swallowed by the waves through erosion.

Building to ensure safety has become ingrained as a survival tactic in one of the most vulnerable places to climate change.

Sea level rise is a problem for the entire world due to global warming, which causes glaciers to melt and the expansion of water in the ocean.

For the past half a century, sea levels have been rising at an accelerating rate, the fastest in 3,000 years.

Over the last decade, the rate has been about 4mm per year and for low lying states like the Maldives, the situation is already alarming.

Coastal flooding and storm surges will become even more common as temperatures increase.

“Even an incremental increase in sea level rise poses significant challenges for us,” Aminath Shauna, the Maldives' Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Technology told CNA.

“Our coral reefs (are) bleaching and all the islands in the Maldives have run out of freshwater. And we face increased severity of storms, our islands are getting flooded more and more, and the weather has become more extreme,” she said.

“I want people to know that we are actually living. We are experiencing the realities of the impacts of climate change on a daily basis.”

It is on the small islands where the effects are already impeding people's daily lives.