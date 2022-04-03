Transforming ‘Trash Island’: Amid plastic crisis, skies are clear over the Maldives’ notorious mountain of waste

MALE: For years, the Maldives has been feeding a heaving mountain of trash on fire. Wicked, noxious smoke has belched from its burning surface, polluting the skies, showering the surrounding area with black ash and spilling waste into the sea. Locally, it is known as “Trash Island”.

Thilafushi is not the sight one imagines when thinking of the Maldives. But it is the legacy of the booming development of this tourism-driven island nation.



It has been a blight on the Maldives that could no longer be kept hidden away from the world. As the global plastic crisis worsened, the pressure on the country’s limited space and infrastructure became impossible to ignore.

“For many years, it has been a source of national shame,” said Aminath Shauna, Maldives' Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Technology.