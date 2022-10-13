MAS appoints new chief sustainability officer, expands sustainability group

MORE COHERENT STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT, TIGHTHER COORDINATION

As chief sustainability officer, Ms Tan will lead an expanded sustainability group to enable "more coherent strategy development and tighter coordination" across MAS' various sustainability initiatives, which have grown significantly in the last two years, said MAS.

The sustainability group will work closely with the development and international group to "build a vibrant sustainable finance ecosystem and catalyse the region's net zero transition", added MAS.

It will also work with the financial supervision group to "strengthen the climate resilience" of Singapore's financial services sector.

"(The sustainability group) will coordinate MAS’ growing involvement in global and regional sustainable finance forums and work with the rest of the Singapore Government to achieve Singapore’s enhanced climate change and sustainability ambitions," it added.

In Ms Tan's current role as assistant managing director (development & international), she oversees strategies to develop Singapore as an international financial centre, including sustainable finance capabilities and solutions.

Ms Tan also chairs the ASEAN Taxonomy Board work group developing the ASEAN Taxonomy Plus Standards, and serves on the Advisory Board of the Singapore Green Finance Centre.

Outgoing chief sustainability officer Dr McBain was in charge of setting the agenda for MAS' Green Finance Steering Committee chaired by managing director Ravi Menon.

The goals of MAS' green finance and sustainability agenda were:

Strengthening the financial sector’s resilience against environmental risks

Developing a vibrant green finance ecosystem to support Asia’s transition to a low-carbon future

Identifying strategic green finance collaborations with regional and international counterparts

Reducing MAS’ own carbon and environmental footprint

Before joining MAS, Dr McBain was chief sustainability officer at seafood supplier conglomerate Thai Union Group for six years. She also holds more than 20 years of experience in sustainability roles across various sectors.

“Promoting sustainable finance and climate resilience have grown significantly in the last two years as areas of priority for MAS. MAS is grateful to Darian for leading our sustainability group, fronting our engagements with external stakeholders, and contributing to the growth of Singapore’s sustainable finance ecosystem," said Mr Menon.

"She was instrumental in the setting up of the ESG Impact Hub. I wish Darian every success in her future endeavours, and look forward to Gillian taking MAS’ sustainability work to the next level.”