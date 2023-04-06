Massive sperm whale beaches itself, dies in Bali

DENPASAR: Indonesian animal experts were preparing Thursday (Apr 6) to conduct an autopsy on an 18m-whale that died after washing up on a beach in Bali, conservation officials said.

The sperm whale, believed to weigh many tonnes, beached itself in the east of the holiday island on Wednesday before locals and officials pushed it back out to sea.

But after swimming away it became stranded again just hours later on a different beach and died on the shore with no visible wounds, local marine and fisheries official Permana Yudiarso told AFP.

"We are still investigating the cause of death. We want to get a scientific explanation of whether it was because of pollution or plastic," he said.