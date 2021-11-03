Why methane is climate's low-hanging invisible fruit

Methane is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide. But new and better techniques to spot major emitters of the odourless, colourless gas have pushed curbing it up climate to-do lists.

Scientists view reducing methane emissions from the fossil fuel industry as the cheapest and easiest way to hold down global temperatures in the near term.

That could counterbalance the initial warming effect from declining use of dirty fuels - which also pump out fine particles that reflect sunlight - while buying time for reducing carbon emissions.

More than 100 nations have signed a joint US-European Union pledge to collectively reduce global methane emissions 30 per cent below 2020 levels by 2030.

1. WHAT IS METHANE?

It is an invisible, odourless gas that, like carbon dioxide, traps solar energy as it is radiated back towards space from the Earth's surface.

Unlike carbon dioxide, which can contribute to heating for centuries or longer, the impact of methane, whose chemical name is CH4, is felt primarily in the first 20 years after its release. During this period its potency can be more than 80 times that of CO2.

2. WHERE DO METHANE EMISSIONS COME FROM?

Human activity accounts for about 60 per cent of global methane emissions annually, with about 35 per cent of that attributable to the fossil fuel industry.

Methane is the primary component of natural gas, and leaks can happen anywhere along the natural gas supply chain, from the wellhead to the homes and businesses where the fuel is burned.

But the gas can also be released during oil and coal production. Landfills, burping cows, rice paddies and manure are also major sources that humans are responsible for. (Cows are not manmade, but the vastness of their herds is.)

Naturally occurring methane seeps from fissures in the Earth's surface, mud volcanoes and wetlands.