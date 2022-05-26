Is hydrogen the key to sustainable transport?

SINGAPORE: Hydrogen fuel cells are zero-emission power generators that use the chemical energy of hydrogen to produce electricity.

Electricity, heat and water are the only products.

Compared to lithium batteries, hydrogen fuel cells contain about three times more energy. This means that vehicles can run three times longer. Also, refuelling the hydrogen tank is fast – taking a matter of minutes, compared to several hours for a battery.

Spectronik is a fuel cell solution start-up founded in Singapore in 2011. The company develops hydrogen fuel cells that can power drones, robotics, and electric vehicles.

Unlike batteries that store energy, hydrogen fuel cells generate energy. This will be a big step in the quest for a net zero carbon future.

But Spectronik CEO Jap Jogjaman is realistic about the challenges ahead.

“The fuel cell will not be the silver bullet, just like lithium batteries cannot be a one-size-fits-all solution. We are trying to reduce the technical complexity as well as the high-cost barrier to fuel cell adoption. So to solve complexity, we designed a fully integrated plug-and-play system available in different power ranges for various vehicle sizes.”

Fuel cells provide advantages over traditional combustion-based technologies, including greater efficiencies and lower emissions.

Since hydrogen fuel cells emit only water, there are no carbon dioxide emissions or other pollutants released into the atmosphere. Fuel cells are also quiet during operation as they have fewer moving parts than combustion technologies.