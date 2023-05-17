'More likely than not' world will soon see 1.5°C of warming: WMO

LONDON: For the first time ever, global temperatures are now more likely than not to breach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming within the next five years, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday (May 17).

But that did not necessarily mean the world would cross the long-term warming threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

With a 66 per cent chance of temporarily reaching 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2027, "it's the first time in history that it's more likely than not that we will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius", said Adam Scaife, head of long-range prediction at Britain's Met Office Hadley Centre who worked on the WMO's latest Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update.

Last year's report put the odds at about 50-50.