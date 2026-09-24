Nepal flood victims look to PM Shah to press climate case at UN

NUWAKOT, Nepal: As Nepal's prime minister heads to the United Nations seeking climate justice, survivors of the catastrophic floods that tore through Himalayan valleys are counting on the young leader to give voice to their grief.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah, 36, will press for international support at the UN General Assembly this week after the disaster that killed more than 1,400 people and left over 6,000 missing in Nepal and China's Tibet region.

Scientists say climate change played a key role in the Aug 26 floods, fuelling Nepal's argument that vulnerable mountain nations are paying a heavy price for a crisis they did little to create.

For teenager Karma Lama, that argument is rooted in his devastating loss.

The 17-year-old lost his parents and five other relatives when torrents of water, mud and debris swept through mountain communities.

"We need homes, we need a livelihood ... big countries of the world should know our plight," the 17-year-old told AFP from a temporary shelter.

"He has to speak for us, for the flood victims."

Lama was on his way to school when the flood struck.

With roads and bridges washed away, he walked for hours through forests to reach his village in the badly hit Rasuwa district, only to find it gone.

"What I really want is my parents back. But that is not possible."

Almost a month after the catastrophe, helicopters still ferry food and medicine to isolated settlements while rescue teams continue searching for bodies.

Across Nepal's flood-hit valleys, thousands face the same uncertain future.