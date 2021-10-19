Net zero: Just patching over emissions or path for saving planet?

LONDON: More than 190 countries committed in 2015 to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in an effort to stave off the worst effects of climate change such as drought, flooding and loss of species.

Scientists say bringing global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to "net zero" by 2050 is the way to meet the central goal of the Paris Agreement, although it was left to individual states to work out how to achieve what they signed up to.

Some such as Britain and France have enshrined a net zero 2050 target into law, while many other countries and countless companies have stated policies aiming for net zero by 2050.

On Tuesday (Oct 19), the British government published its Net Zero Strategy, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would put the country at the vanguard of green economies, forcing competitors such as China and Russia to follow its lead.

But what does net zero mean and will it set the world on a path to meeting its Paris goals?

WHAT DOES NET ZERO MEAN?

Net zero does not mean zero emissions but balancing out remaining greenhouse gas emissions with other actions.

While countries and companies say they will cut emissions as much as possible, net zero means that some sectors are expected to still be releasing greenhouse gases in 2050.

To offset them, emitters count on projects that cut emissions elsewhere or on using natural solutions or technology to stop emissions reaching the atmosphere.

Natural solutions include planting trees or restoring soil or wetlands, while technical projects include capturing and storing CO2 when it is emitted, or sucking carbon out of the air - all of which have yet to make a difference to the climate, given their use remains relatively small-scale.