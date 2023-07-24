Logo
Sustainability

New York City’s Climate Clock ticks below six-year mark for first time, raising urgency on global climate action
New York City’s Climate Clock towers four storeys above Union Square in downtown Manhattan.

Fabian Koh
Sally Patterson & Fabian Koh
24 Jul 2023 06:19PM
NEW YORK: New York City’s Climate Clock ticked down below the six-year mark for the first time on Saturday (Jul 22), raising the urgency for the world to hit crucial climate goals.

The clock shows how long the world has left until global temperatures hit 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, a point of no return where the worst effects of climate change would become irreversible.

Launched in September 2020, it towers four storeys above New York’s Union Square in downtown Manhattan.

It was one venue at which activists around the world gathered to mark Climate Emergency Day on Saturday, with thousands of people gathering across five continents, calling on governments to stand up and take notice of the climate crisis.

TIME OF THE ESSENCE

The founders of the Climate Clock movement call it a global symbol of urgency and a call to action.

Climate Clock CEO Andrew Boyd told CNA that time is of the essence in fighting global warming.

“Climate change is not some sort of scientific projection. It is happening now, it is happening here. It is happening to all of us, and it’s going to get worse,” he said.

“And our job is to make it get as least-worst as possible by moving forward on ambitious solutions that create a juster world and preserve a livable one.”

Climate Clock CEO Andrew Boyd.

The clock also monitors how much of the world’s energy comes from renewable sources.

While clean energy currently constitutes just over 13 per cent and continues to increase, organisers said it is still not fast enough.

They want a shift to 100 per cent renewable energy before the end of the decade.

EXTREME WEATHER GLOBALLY

Similar clocks to the one in New York have appeared in other parts of the world, including in London’s Piccadilly Circus, Tokyo, Japan and at Delhi Gate in India.

Many of those places have themselves experienced extreme weather in recent weeks and months.

In Japan, flash floods have killed several people after what officials called the “heaviest rain ever”.

Meanwhile, Europe is facing wildfires and record-breaking temperatures.

A forest fire burns close to homes, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Europa Press via AP)

Across the United States, more than 100 million people are dealing with an oppressive heat wave, while others are battling strong thunderstorms.

Climate experts have attributed such extreme weather patterns to global warming, and warn that heatwaves will become more frequent and more severe, with worse consequences on populations.

Such existential threats are driving activists in the climate movement.

“People are gathering, marking impact zones, whether that’s from droughts or bad harvests or toxic pollution from the fossil fuel industry or floods, (and) marching from places of that kind of devastation in their communities to the halls of power, and demanding that their leaders act in time to implement systemic solutions to observe a livable planet,” Mr Boyd told CNA.

Source: CNA/fk(ca)

