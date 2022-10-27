New Zealand's Ardern visits Antarctica to highlight climate change challenges

WELLINGTON: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited scientists at New Zealand's Scott Base in Antarctica on Thursday (Oct 27), as part of a trip aimed at highlighting climate change challenges, her country's commitment to the continent and the need for regional cooperation.

Having arrived on Wednesday at the start of her 72-hour trip, Ardern said in a recording sent overnight that New Zealand's presence in Antarctica was at a "critical juncture" as the base comes to the end of its life.

"The role that we play, and our scientists play here, is incredibly important for our present and our future," she said during a visit marking Scott Base's 65th anniversary.

Last year, New Zealand announced it was allocating NZ$344 million (US$200.7 million) for a rebuild of the base, to support New Zealand's presence there for the next 50 years.

"(Antarctica's) becoming an increasingly contested region where we must maintain and protect the integrity of this fragile part of the world," Ardern said in a statement announcing her trip.

New Zealand maintains a claim to the Ross Dependency, or roughly 15 per cent of the continent.

"Cooperation in Antarctica and in the Antarctic Treaty System is more important than ever as we tackle the crises of climate change and biodiversity loss," Ardern added.

In recent years, both Russia and China have invested in their capability and presence in Antarctica, and Western governments have responded in a similar fashion.