Novel food solutions for a more sustainable future

SINGAPORE: Shredded and minced mock meat made from young jackfruit grown and harvested in Sri Lanka has found its way onto the plates of diners in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Founded three years ago, Singapore-based Karana has found a way to turn jackfruit into a plant-based substitute for pork, using just four ingredients and a proprietary processing method.

Jackfruit has long been eaten and enjoyed in the region, but these new uses of a traditional fruit are leveraging on its perceived natural meat-like qualities.

It also has impeccable sustainability credentials - jackfruit grows so abundantly that an estimated 60 per cent of the world’s jackfruit crop goes to waste.

Karana’s founders are on a mission to scale up and in effect, help ease the region’s food waste problems.

“By utilising this under-utilised source, we're able to reduce that waste, promote biodiversity, and give additional income streams to smallholder farmers,” said Mr Blair Crichton, co-founder of Karana

Karana is doubling down on research and development as it looks to explore new crops and ingredients that have gone under the radar in the region.