OCBC to use more energy-efficient systems as part of S$25 million effort to cut carbon footprint

SINGAPORE: OCBC Bank will retrofit its buildings and data centre with more energy-efficient technologies as part of measures to reduce its carbon footprint.

The bank announced on Wednesday (May 25) that it will invest more than S$25 million in decarbonisation efforts in Singapore, Malaysia and China, which will reduce about 10,000 tones of carbon emissions within the next four years.

"This is equivalent to removing close to 10,000 cars from the road," it said in a media release.

Among the initiatives, OCBC said its regional data centre – which contributes 40 per cent of the bank’s carbon emissions in Singapore – will implement a rack-based cooling system by the end of the year. Rack-based cooling allows for "targeted chilling" with the cooling units installed in closer proximity to the servers.

"This will see the facility’s emissions reduced by over 400 tonnes annually, equivalent to removing close to 400 cars from the roads," said OCBC.

The air-conditioning system at OCBC Tampines Centre Two will also be retrofitted to connect to SP Group's district cooling network at the Tampines Town Centre. It was announced in April that Tampines will become the first town centre in Singapore with district cooling.

The bank also said it aims to achieve Green Mark certifications for all its retail branches by 2030. As of April, four branches and eight buildings have received these certifications, including the OCBC Campus in Tanjong Pagar.