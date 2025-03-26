Over 603 million kg of Coke plastic waste to enter waterways: Study

WASHINGTON: By 2030, Coca-Cola products will account for an estimated 603 million kg of plastic waste entering the world's oceans and waterways each year, according to a stark new analysis published on Wednesday (Mar 26) by the nonprofit Oceana.

That's enough plastic to fill the stomachs of 18 million whales.

The report arrives amid mounting concerns over the human health risks posed by the spread of microplastics, which scientists increasingly link to cancer, infertility, heart disease, and more.

"Coca-Cola is by far the largest manufacturer and seller of beverages in the world," said Matt Littlejohn, who leads Oceana's campaigns targeting corporate polluters.

"Because of that, they really matter when it comes to the impact of all this on the ocean."

Coca-Cola ranks as the world's top branded plastic polluter, followed by PepsiCo, Nestle, Danone, and Altria, according to a 2024 study published in Science Advances.

Oceana's estimate is based on Coca-Cola's publicly reported packaging data from 2018 to 2023, combined with sales growth forecasts to create a "business-as-usual" scenario.

The result: the company's plastic use is projected to exceed 4.13 billion kg annually by 2030.

To estimate how much of that plastic will reach aquatic ecosystems, researchers applied a peer-reviewed method developed by an international team of scientists and published in the academic journal Science in 2020 to arrive at the 603 million kg estimate, which is equivalent to nearly 220 billion half-litre bottles.

For Oceana, the clearest solution to reduce this staggering figure lies in bringing back reusable packaging - whether in the form of returnable glass bottles, which can be reused 50 times, or thicker PET plastic containers, which are designed for 25 uses.