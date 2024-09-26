NASA climate models show 'business as usual' will flood Pacific Islands

SYDNEY: Within 30 years, sea levels will rise at least 15cm on several Pacific island nations, regardless of what cuts are made to greenhouse gas emissions, new NASA analysis shows.

Under different emission scenarios, researchers projected sea level rises for Tuvalu, Kiribati, Fiji and Nauru, finding that some countries could experience localised flooding a few times a year.

Others could be submerged for nearly half a year, according to the analysis released on Wednesday (Sep 25).

Almost the entire country of Tuvalu is vulnerable to flooding, NASA found.

Even under a best-case scenario - if global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels - sea levels will rise 23cm by 2054.

"Everyone (in Tuvalu) lives by the coast or along the coastline, so everyone gets heavily affected by this," said youth climate activist Grace Malie, who is from the island.

"The future of the young people of Tuvalu is already at stake," Malie added.

Under a business-as-usual scenario, Tuvalu could face sea levels rising 27cm, and 30cm under a worst-case scenario.The low-lying archipelago has a mean elevation of just 2m above sea level and two of Tuvalu's nine islands have already largely disappeared.