Big palm oil players say EU deforestation law will not hurt exports

KUALA LUMPUR: Bigger palm oil companies will not be affected by a new European Union law banning goods linked to deforestation, two of Malaysia's largest producers of the commodity said on Monday (Jun 12).

The EU passed a law this year banning imports of commodities linked to deforestation, a move that is expected to hurt palm oil, which is used in everything from lipstick to pizza.

Indonesia and Malaysia, which are the world's top two producers and exporters of palm oil, have said the law is discriminatory and meant to protect the EU's oilseeds market.

At an industry conference on Monday, Malaysian producers Sime Darby Plantation Bhd and United Plantations Bhd said they will not have difficulty complying with the new law as they have not been planting on deforested land for years.

"Most of the big companies in Malaysia signed up for no deforestation, no development on peat 10 to 15 years ago. I do not see a problem for us," Carl Bek Nielsen, chief executive of United Plantations, told reporters.