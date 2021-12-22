Loggers threaten Papua New Guinea's unique forest creatures

GOLGUBIP: In Papua New Guinea's isolated Star Mountains, indigenous people say the tree kangaroo is king and the bird of paradise is queen. But both have a price on their heads.

These extraordinary species have long been prized by traditional hunters, but conservationists now fear the forests they live in, one of Earth's last great wilderness areas, could soon fall to axe and bulldozer.

"Old people say tree kangaroo is the king," said Lloyd Leo, a young resident of Golgubip, a mountain community where most people are still subsistence farmers - their ancestors lived a Neolithic lifestyle until only decades ago.

"He lives high in the forest. Certain fruits he doesn't eat. He only takes the fresh ones," he explained.

The marsupial, which looks like a mix of a kangaroo and a lemur, was once a form of currency, used to pay bride prices. Its tail is still worn as an emblem.

Already the creature is listed among the planet's most threatened species, deemed critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List.

Two species of birds of paradise also live in the area, and one, called "karom" in the local Faiwol language, they call the queen of birds.

People hunt them on a small scale, despite it being illegal. The feathers and stuffed birds are prized, kept in homes and brought out for festivals.