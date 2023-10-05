Logo
Sustainability

Pedal-powered sub launches off Canaries in race for marine conservation
Sustainability

Pedal-powered sub launches off Canaries in race for marine conservation

Pedal-powered sub launches off Canaries in race for marine conservation
Professor William Megill and student Eugenia Herrera, 23 years old, during the open sea tests of the Chelonia submarine on Arinaga Beach, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, Sep 30, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Borja Suarez)
Pedal-powered sub launches off Canaries in race for marine conservation
Students from the German University Rhein-Waal carry out a test with the Chelonia submarine on Arinaga Beach, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on Sep 30, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Borja Suarez)
Pedal-powered sub launches off Canaries in race for marine conservation
Bionic engineering student Joshua Biehn, 27, makes the final adjustments to the Chelonia submarine in Arinaga, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on Sep 29, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Borja Suarez)
Pedal-powered sub launches off Canaries in race for marine conservation
Auke Prins, 27, pilots the Rivershark submarine with a safety diver on Arinaga Beach, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on Sep 29, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Borja Suarez)
05 Oct 2023 05:25AM
ARINAGA, Spain: German students tested their prototype of a pedal-powered submarine off Spain's Canary Islands before racing the craft internationally to raise conservation awareness.

The sub, designed by soon-to-be engineers at the Rhine-Waal University, is fitted out with a sort of underwater bicycle piloted by a scuba diver and is meant to operate without harming marine ecosystems.

Instead of razor-sharp propellers that could scythe through the seabed's vegetation as they spin, the machine boasts "fins" inspired by aquatic wildlife.

The pupils' mentor, William Megill, said they would participate in their first SubRacing Series next year, with races held in key ocean conservation areas worldwide to foster scientific knowledge and curiosity.

"We have some challenges around the Canaries, so that's why we started here," he told Reuters on Gran Canaria's windy Arinaga beach.

Vessels competing in the SubRacing Series are crewed by a pilot and a navigator, who steer using both natural vision and augmented reality technology.

Source: Reuters

